‘1923’ Actor Cole Brings Plenty Goes Missing After Allegations Of Domestic Violence

Actor Cole Brings Plenty, 27. (Photo via: Lawrence Kansas Police Department)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:38 AM – Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Television actor Cole Brings Plenty has been reported missing amid an alleged domestic violence incident.

On Tuesday, The Lawrence Police Department released a statement on Facebook stating that they had received a report of a “female screaming” inside a residence where Plenty was, but the 27-year-old suspect reportedly fled the scene immediately.

“Officers responded to reports of a female screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived,” the Lawrence Police Department said. “Traffic cameras showed him leaving the city immediately after the incident.”

They continued, stating that Plenty was driving a “white 2005 Ford Explorer SUV.”

The authorities went on to say that due to state law, they are limited on how much information is allowed to be released regarding the incident and that they have now filed an affidavit in support of an arrest warrant for Plenty.

Plenty’s family members were the first to report him missing, expressing concern for the actor. The family has also posted a missing persons flier to social media platforms.

Peter Yanke, the founder of the talent agency that represents the missing actor, said that Plenty was a no-show for a Zoom audition on Monday.

“When Cole didn’t show up on Zoom, I reached out to his manager,” Yanke said in a statement. “We hope he is found safe and appreciate the efforts of his family, friends and film industry colleagues to try and locate him. Our thoughts go out to them during this difficult time.”

