Rep. Jordan Implies Dems Are Hypocritical Over Biden Probe

Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) arrives for a hearing with former special counsel Robert K. Hur testifies to the House Judiciary Committee on March 12, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell

12:20 PM – Wednesday, March 20, 2023

Representative Jim Jordan has slammed Democrats for having tunnel vision.

During Wednesday’s House Oversight hearing on alleged Biden family influence peddling, Jordan (R-Ohio) asked questions about major events across the United States that still have no resolution.

This includes who leaked the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade and who left cocaine at the White House.

Jordan said Democrats seem to only have time to disparage 45th President Donald J. Trump. He also pointed to the fact that Democrats can’t fathom the idea that Republicans are investigating President Joe Biden.

“You know what Democrats do have time for?” he said. “Going after [former] President Trump.” “Now Democrats say how dare, how dare Republicans investigate Joe Biden?” Jordan remarked. “How dare they look into the money, the business, and the brand… Access to the brand and the brand was Joe Biden.”

Jordan also criticized the sweetheart deal that was once offered to Hunter Biden.

Additionally, he denounced the Department of Justice’s decision to appoint the author of that deal as special counsel to investigate Hunter.

