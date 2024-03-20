Judge: Trump Allowed To Appeal Fani Willis Disqualification Ruling

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks after voting in the Florida primary election in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

OAN’s James Meyers

12:30 PM -Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Former President Donald Trump was handed a major legal victory in the Georgia election fraud case against him.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee granted Trump the right to appeal his ruling that allowed District Attorney Fani Willis (D-Ga.) to stay on the case.

This comes after Trump and seven other co-defendants have been seeking to boot Willis off the case. Trump did not have an automatic right to appeal before the start of the trial.

The defendants must now wait to hear whether the appeal court will agree to hear the case, effectively delaying the next trial from being scheduled.

One of the 45th president’s lawyers, Steve Sadow, called McAfee’s Wednesday decision “highly significant,” adding that he is hopeful their appeal will win.

“The defense is optimistic that appellate review will lead to the case being dismissed and the DA being disqualified,” he added.

“The Court intends to continue addressing the many other unrelated pending pretrial motions, regardless of whether the petition is granted within 45 days of filing, and even if any subsequent appeal is expedited by the appellate court,” McAfee wrote in his ruling.

Meanwhile, the 45th president and his co-defendants are hoping to take Willis and the rest of her team off the case due to Willis’s past-romantic relationship with prosecutor Nathan Wade, who has since resigned from the case after the judge allowed her to stay on as long as he stepped down.

Additionally, Trump and the rest of his co-defendants are hoping to get the entire case thrown out and the charges tossed entirely. Trump’s team has said that the romance between Wade and Willis was a clear conflict of interest, which Willis has adamantly denied.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!