Rep. Jim Jordan Confirms He Is Running For House Speaker

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

9:50 AM – Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan confirmed to reporters on Wednesday morning that he would be launching a bid to become the 56th Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Jordan (R-Ohio) reportedly sent a letter to his House Republican colleagues, pitching himself for the position.

“We are at a critical crossroad in our nation’s history. Now is the time for our Republican conference to come together to keep our promises to Americans. The problems we face are challenging, but they are not insurmountable. We can focus on the changes that improve the country and unite us in offering real solutions. But no matter what we do, we must do it together as a conference,” he wrote.

Numerous House Republicans, including Florida Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), have signaled they could support Jordan if he decided to throw his hat in the ring.

Both Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Indiana Representative Jim Banks (R-Ind.) declared they would support Jordan.

Jordan is currently the chair of the powerful House Judiciary Committee and a member of the House Freedom Caucus. While Jordan has confirmed his own intention to run, House Majority Leader Representative Steve Scalise (R-La.) has also signaled his intention to launch a bid.

Other House Republicans, including Texas Representative Troy Nehls (R-Texas), Florida Representative Greg Steube (R-Fla.), and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), have announced they would support former President Donald Trump as the next Speaker of the House.

Trump told reporters that he is game to do “whatever’s best for the country” in regards to the Speaker vote.

“A lot of people have been calling me about the speaker,” Trump said. “All I can say is we’ll do whatever’s best for the country and the Republican Party. We have some great people. We have some great, great people.”

Gaetz and seven other Republicans joined House Democrats in the vote Tuesday afternoon.

