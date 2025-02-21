Rep. Crockett Mocked For ‘Wildly Out-Of-Touch’ Remark About DOGE Checks For Americans: ‘I Don’t Know What $5K Will Do For You’

US Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks during a “Oversight and Government Reform” hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington, DC, on February 12, 2025. (Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

2:48 PM – Friday, February 21, 2025

Texas Democrat Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, who has previously supported slavery reparation payments for Black Americans, has come under fire for being “wildly out-of-touch” and “hypocritical” after rejecting the notion of giving $5,000 DOGE checks to U.S. citizens.

In 2025, Crockett’s personal net worth is estimated to be $9 million. She also receives a salary of $174,000 — in addition to rental income from her real estate holdings. Her real estate assets are valued at around $5 million.

Additionally, according to DOGE, her stock portfolio has increased by an astounding 60% over the last 12 months.

Elon Musk, who has immersed himself in the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), recently expressed support for paying taxpayers dividends from the $55 billion that the organization says it has saved by reducing government waste, overspending, and fraud.

The proposal to give Americans a percentage of all DOGE savings was first suggested by James Fishback, the CEO and founder of the financial firm Azoria, which labels itself as “a free-thinking investment firm.”

“President Trump is off to a smashing start. What an incredible first month. Now it’s time to look at the DOGE savings, as our proposal states, and send 20% of that right back to the hardworking Americans who sent it to D.C. in the first place. It’s their money. They didn’t send it to D.C. for it to be spent on Sesame Street in Iraq or a transgender opera in Colombia. They sent it for our roads, bridges, healthcare, and education. That clearly has been lacking, so guess what? They deserve restitution and a refund,” he posted on X.

Additionally, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he was also considering donating the 20% of the funds seized from DOGE to Americans directly, with the remaining money most likely going toward the $36 trillion national debt.

Meanwhile, Crockett, 43, was asked on Thursday during an ABC News televised program whether she believes that handing out $5,000 checks from the savings accumulated by DOGE is a good idea, considering that Trump is anticipated to support it.

“What they’re going to do is say, ‘Hey, we want to give you a refund, but Congress won’t let us because they already know that there’s just no money for that,'” the Texas Democrat stated. “We are not in the business of giving out money, and honestly, I don’t know what $5,000 will do for you… if you are unable to find a job because I am telling people, we are headed towards a recession,” she continued.

Additionally, Crockett veered off course by implying that Trump had very minimal involvement in the $1,200 COVID-19 stimulus checks included in the CARES Act, which was signed into law by Trump on March 27th, 2020.

On Friday, during another program, Crockett also tried to argue that “less educated folks” who “don’t want to read and enlighten themselves on facts” usually vote Republican.

Social media users soon chimed in to respond to Crockett’s remarks.

“I’ll have her check. Jasmine knows that $5k will mean more to people than empty rhetoric from the Dems,” one X user responded. “‘I don’t know what $5,000 will do for you…’ is clearly some elitist trash politician talk. $5,000 is absolutely life changing for most Americans,” wrote another user.

In addition, Crockett has previously expressed support for the notion that Black Americans shouldn’t be required to pay taxes, in order to make up for the hardships their ancestors endured as slaves — during an April 2024 interview.

“One of the things they propose is black folk not having to pay taxes for a certain amount of time because…that puts money back in your pocket,” she stated on an episode of the “Black Lawyers Podcast.” “If you do the no-tax thing for people that are already, say, struggling and aren’t really paying taxes in the first place, it doesn’t really matter,” Crockett continued, strangely suggesting that Black people don’t pay taxes. “This is something that definitely needs to be thought through.”

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) have been the largest targets of DOGE’s biggest cuts so far — with many more to come. Next, DOGE is reportedly looking to audit the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and later, Fort Knox in Kentucky, which houses a large portion of the United States’ official gold reserves.

