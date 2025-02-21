Kamala Harris Signs With Hollywood Talent Agency CAA After Failed Presidential Bid

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the American Federation of Teachers’ 88th National Convention on July 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:24 PM – Friday, February 21, 2025

Former Vice President Kamala Harris may have a future in Hollywood.

Advertisement

The “unemployed” former presidential candidate has officially signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), the same talent agency that represents former President Joe Biden, as well as former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle’s film and TV production company.

The agency will assist Harris with her book deals, they’ll organize speaking events, and they’ll work to help her with possible film or television projects.

The agency will “work closely with Harris on her post-White House initiatives, creating strategic opportunities that expand her platform in support of the issues she has championed throughout decades-long career in public service,” the firm said in a statement, according to FOX Business.

Additionally, the agency will partner with the ex-Veep on areas “focusing on speaking engagements and publishing,” it said.

Major celebrities, such as singer Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and actor Brad Pitt are all members of the powerful entertainment agency.

The surfacing news regarding Harris joining CAA also comes just two weeks after Biden announced that he would be represented by the agency as well.

Harris’ post-White House plans aren’t entirely clear, but she has reportedly told those close to her that she wants to keep her options open for another presidential run or a possible run at California’s future gubernatorial election.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!