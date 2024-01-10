Rashida Tlaib Named ‘Anti-Semite Of The Year’ By StopAntisemitism Group

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (R-MI) speaks at a press conference calling for the expansion of the Supreme Court on July 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Take Back the Court Action Fund)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

6:10 PM – Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib has won the title of “Anti-Semite of the Year.”

On Monday, the StopAntisemitism organization designated Tlaib (D-Mich.) as the “Anti-Semite of the Year,” following her anti-Semitic statements regarding the October 7th attacks on Israel launched by the terrorist group, Hamas.

Congresswoman Tlaib received the title after she defeated a tough field of contenders who appeared to be fighting for the top spot as anti-Semitism has increased globally after Hamas’s October 7th attack. Tlaib even defeated senior leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, as well as supermodel Gigi Hadid.

After 15,000 voters casted ballots, Tlaib, who represents the 12th district in the Great Lake State, was declared the winner.

Tlaib, who is the fifth “Anti-Semite of the Year,” joins the likes of Kanye West (2022) and Anuradha Mittal (2021), the vice president and head of the board of directors of the Ben & Jerry’s Foundation Inc.

The StopAntisemitism association states that its mission is to expose “groups and individuals that espouse incitement towards the Jewish people and State and engage in anti-Semitic behaviors.”

The organization specified several occurrences of the Michigan representative’s continuing criticism of Israel.

“Rep. Tlaib’s well-earned title reflects a long history of antisemitism, but her statements in the wake of Hamas’s October 7th attacks were particularly unconscionable,” said StopAntisemitism Executive Director Liora Rez. “Tlaib not only victim-blamed Israel, but she also accused it of committing genocide against the Palestinians and continues to defend calls to ethnically cleanse Israel of Jews and genocide.”

In October, Tlaib was criticized for falsely claiming that an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) bomb had destroyed a Gaza hospital, even though records prove that it was Palestinian Islamic Jihad missile that had misfired.

A few days later, Tlaib came under scrutiny on social media for standing alongside demonstrators who were shouting, “Palestine will be free from the river to the sea.”

Despite the Anti-Defamation League’s claim that the chant is a call for the elimination of the state of Israel in its current form between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, the American-Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) says that the phrase reflects a literal call for genocide against Jewish people. Tlaib continues to insist that the chant is “an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence.”

The House of Representatives censured Tlaib for her defense of the hateful chant, with 212 Republicans voting with 22 of her fellow Democrats in favor of her censure.

Additionally, it was eventually revealed that the Michigan congresswoman is involved in a secret Facebook group that has applauded the Hamas terrorists who abducted and murdered hundreds of Israeli civilians, including at least 39 Americans.

The orchestrator of the hidden Facebook group, which is called “Palestinian American Congress,” has claimed that Israeli people are “not real Jews” and allegedly doubted whether the Holocaust really happened.

In declaring Tlaib as the “Anti-Semite of the Year,” the StopAntisemitism Executive Director additionally highlighted that Tlaib is a member of Congress.

“This is a historically dangerous time for American Jews,” Rez stated. “Amid an explosion in anti-Semitic incidents and hate crimes, we can’t afford to have our elected representatives adding fuel to the fire!”

