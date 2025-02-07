Rapper ‘Ye’ West Unleashes Series Of Anti-Semitic Posts, Praising Hitler While Claiming ‘Dominion’ Over His Wife

US rapper and producer Kanye West (L) and Australian model Bianca Censori arrive for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:16 AM – Friday, February 7, 2025

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, engaged in what many are calling an unhinged “manic episode-driven” rant, in a series of X posts on Friday — expressing his distrust towards the Jewish community and his love for notorious Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, West has long been criticized for his past anti-Semitic statements, unapologetically expressing his alleged love for the Nazi Germany dictator.

However, in 2023 after his previous anti-Semitic tirade, Ye shared another post on X with an attached graphic of Hebrew writing.

Ye’s apology statement – posted in 2023. (Photo via: TMZ)

Hebrew to English translation: “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.”

Nevertheless, in Ye’s most recent rant, he bluntly wrote “I love Hitler” and “I’m a Nazi,” in addition to many other controversial statements in a series of X posts.

“I’m never apologizing for my Jewish comments I can say whatever the f*** I wanna say forever,” West continued. “Some of my best friends are Jewish and I don’t trust any of them.”

Ye went on to say that he doesn’t: “even know what the f*** anti Semitic means. It’s just some bull**** Jewish people made up to protect their bull****.”

The rapper also spoke on his controversial recent 2025 Grammys appearance on Sunday, as his wife, Bianca Censori, 30, hit the red carpet whilst wearing a beige slip “dress” that was completely translucent, unapologetically showing off her nude body.

“I have dominion over my wife this aint no woke as feminist sh**,” Ye wrote. “People say the red carpet look was her decision yes I dont make her do nothing she doesnt want to but she definitely wouldnt have been able to do it without my approval.”

Despite West’s assertion, a source close to him told the New York Post that Censori “would have much rather worn a pretty dress. She would have enjoyed the evening a lot more.”

“She was really nervous and wanted to back out several times, but he didn’t want her to. When Ye gets something in his head, there’s no talking him out of it. But make no mistake, this was totally him and not her,” the source added.

On X, the rapper also issued support for Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is also known as “Puff Daddy.”

“I stood up for Puff and I’m still winning 20 grammies next year and doing the superbowl,” West added. “My support of Puff is completely selfish. I need to find whoever been trying to out black moguls.”

West’s continuous attack on the Jewish community previously got his X account suspended in 2022 — after posting an image of a swastika inside a Star of David. Yet, many of his supporters argued that the swastika inside a star of David is the official symbol of the “Raëlian movement.” Raëlism teaches that an extraterrestrial species known as the Elohim created humanity by using advanced technology.

Around the same time, the rapper also appeared on an episode of InfoWars with internet personalities Alex Jones and Nick Fuentes, where West unironically stated that he sees “good things about Hitler,” leading to Jones making uneasy facial expressions while subtly attempting to correct the “special guest” rapper without offending him and prompting him to walk off the show.

West’s comments also eventually resulted in Adidas cutting ties with him towards the end of 2022 — which the company commented on publicly, announcing, “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech.”

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” the company added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!