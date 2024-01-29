Rapper Snoop Dogg Says He Has ‘Nothing But Love’ For Donald Trump After Previous Feud

Snoop Dogg attends the world premiere of Prime Video’s “The Underdoggs” at the Culver Theater on January 23, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:40 PM – Monday, January 29, 2024

Snoop Dogg showed support for former President Donald Trump after years of highly publicized disagreements online and in interviews.

The rapper and actor, who had previously expressed strong opinions against Trump’s leadership, seemed to have a change of heart in an interview that was published on Sunday in The Sunday Times.

“Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me,” Snoop Dogg said to the outlet. “He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris.”

Harris co-founded Death Row Records in the early 1990s with Suge Knight and Dr. Dre, later signing Snoop Dogg for the release of his first album Doggystyle in 1993. After Harris completed 30 years of a 25-year to life sentence for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, Trump commuted his jail term in 2021 along with the sentences of 69 other prisoners.

“I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump,” Snoop Dogg continued.

The “Gin and Juice” rapper has previously criticized the former president.

In a 2017 music video for the song “Lavender (Nightfall Remix),” Snoop Dogg pointed a gun at a clown that was purposely made to resemble the former GOP president at the time.

The rapper also expressed his numerous grievances with Trump in an interview with Billboard as well, citing things like the “ban that (he) tried to put up; him winning the presidency; police being able to kill… and get away with it (and) people being in jail for weed for 20, 30 years.”

On social media, a few days after the release of the music video, Trump addressed Snoop Dogg’s criticism. “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if (Snoop Dogg) failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!” Trump said on X (Twitter).

In June 2020, Snoop Dogg continued to criticize Trump in an interview with “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” on the station Real 92.3. The rapper declared that he did not want Donald Trump to be in office any longer when talking about his intention to cast his very first ballot in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

“I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I’m going to get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year,” Snoop said in response to Big Boi’s question on what he felt about Trump.

However, despite the fact that Trump is gearing up for the 2024 election showdown with President Joe Biden in November, Snoop Dogg was coy when questioned by The Sunday Times about whether he would officially endorse a candidate.

