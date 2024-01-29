Florida: Suspect Killed In Officer-Involved Shootout, Police Discover Multiple Bodies

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

4:44 PM – Monday, January 29, 2023

Authorities in Palm Bay, Florida have discovered additional bodies from a shootout on Sunday that left one person dead and two officers injured.

During a press conference on Monday, officers said they responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Sunday afternoon.

Upon arrival, the suspect’s uncle made contact with officers and told them the suspect may have “an arsenal of weapons” on hand and or inside his vehicle.

An officer tased the suspect, reiterating that they weren’t sure what was inside his vehicle, but it proved to be ineffective. A struggle between the officer and the suspect ensued, at which point the suspect broke free and the shooting began.

The suspect was fatally shot on the scene. Two officers were also shot and are both in recovery.

They believe he was fatally shot by Kapas.

Kapas’ uncle’s allegations proved to be true after officers discovered an arsenal of weapons inside the suspects vehicle.

The police chief said officers prevented “what could have potentially been an active shooter scenario.”

Investigators discovered an address through the vehicle’s registration, where they discovered two more victims who’ve been identified as a Catholic priest and his sister.

Reverend John Noonan identified the victims as Father Robert “Bob” Hoeffner and his sister, Sally.

“Throughout his priesthood, Father Hoeffner served the people of God with compassion and humility,” a statement from Noonan read. “We will miss his grace-filled presence. We know he and his sister are received by the Lord with mercy and love.”

