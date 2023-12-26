Ramaswamy Says He Will Not Join Trump Administration: ‘Not A Plan B Person’

U.S. presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at a campaign stop on September 21, 2023 at Axium Plastics, a packaging manufacturer, in New Albany, Ohio. Ramaswamy’s speech, titled “How to Declare Independence From Communist China”, detailed how the United States can move vital supply chains, including defense and pharmaceuticals, away from Chinese facilities. (Photo by Andrew Spear/Getty Images)

3:20 PM – Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Republican Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said he does not have another plan when he was asked about potentially serving under a Trump administration.

Ramaswamy is among others who trail 45th President Donald Trump by a wide margin to become the next Republican nominee.

During an interview with Fox News, Ramaswamy said, “I didn’t get to where I am; I’m 38 years old, I’ve founded multiple multi-billion dollar companies, we’re blessed with the American dream to be able to self-finance and lift this campaign up. I didn’t get to where I am, and Apoorva didn’t get to where she is by being plan B people,” he added, referencing his wife.

Additionally, he also said he is confident going into the Iowa caucus scheduled for January 15th.

“I’m actually confident we’re going to over-deliver massively at the Iowa caucus,” the entrepreneur-turned-presidential candidate added.

“Many of the people supporting us are first-time caucus-goers, some of them young people, some of them America-first patriots or libertarians who haven’t thought of themselves as traditional Republicans who are coming out in droves,” he added. “I think we’re going to have a major surprise on January 15th.”

In August, the former president said that he would be open to the idea of Ramaswamy as a potential vice president candidate.

During the first debate the entrepreneur complimented Trump saying he was “the best president of the 21st century.”

“I respect Trump and his accomplishments for this country,” he said. “Unlike a lot of the other candidates, I’m not sitting here Monday morning quarterbacking some decision he made.”

In the latest poll by FiveThirtyEight Trump is currently garnering 61% of the support while Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are both at 11% and Ramaswamy at 3.5%.

