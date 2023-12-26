2 South American Teen Tourists Stabbed At Grand Central On Christmas

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

3:20 PM – Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Two teen tourists from South America were stabbed at the Grand Central Terminal restaurant on Christmas morning by a stranger.

On Monday, 36-year-old Steven Hutcherson allegedly attacked the 14-year-old and 16-year-old while they were having Christmas lunch with their parents at Tartinery in the Grand Central Dining Concourse around 11:25 a.m.

The suspect allegedly started yelling “I want all the white people dead, I want to sit next to the crackers.”

The 14-year-old was stabbed in the thigh after the suspect allegedly lunged at them, and then stabbed the 16-year-old’s back, nicking her lungs.

Shortly before he allegedly went on his rant and attacked, Hutcherson, who has a history of mental health problems and numerous prior arrests, got into a fight with restaurant employees who were attempting to get him out of the establishment.

Hutcherson was charged with a misdemeanor for endangering the welfare of a child, assault, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to law enforcement.

The girls, who were reportedly lodging at a nearby Midtown hotel, were transported by FDNY EMS to Bellevue Hospital for medical attention.

Later that day, a hotel employee said the teenagers “are OK” after being released from the hospital.

According to sources, Hutcherson’s rap sheet shows 17 previous arrests. In previous run-ins with the law, he was also labeled as an “emotionally disturbed person.”

He was last arrested on November 7th for allegedly threatening to “shoot” a stranger in the Bronx, which occurred before Monday’s incident.

“I’m going to shoot you,” As per the criminal complaint filed against him, he allegedly stated, “I don’t care what kind of green card the government gave you.” “Speak up and open your mouth. I’m going to shoot you now.

Then, according to the complaint, he pulled what the victim thought was a gun “from the side of his pants.”

However, law enforcement sources said that he did not possess a firearm and only found a knife on him.

Hutcherson was accused of assault, menacing, harassment, and unlawful weapon possession.

On December 12th, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to conditional discharge.

“DAs are chopping all the charges down. Judges are letting him go. Now we’ve got two teenagers who were stabbed,” a law enforcement source said.

He is now waiting to be arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court.

