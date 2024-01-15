Ramaswamy Drops Out Of Race, Endorses Trump

Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the opening of the Turning Point Action conference on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

8:28 PM –Monday, January 15, 2024

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

On Monday evening following his disappointing Iowa Caucus results, the entrepreneur announced that he suspended his campaign.

He shared that from now, he will support Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

Ramaswamy placed fourth in Iowa behind Trump, Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and Nikki Haley (R-S.C.).

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

