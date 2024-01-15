Pres. Trump Dominates In Iowa Caucuses

Former President Donald Trump speaks at his caucus night event at the Iowa Events Center on January 15, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowans voted today in the state’s caucuses for the first contest in the 2024 Republican presidential nominating process. Trump has been projected winner of the Iowa caucus. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sam Valk

10:43 PM – Monday, January 15, 2023

The Iowa Caucuses have concluded and 45th President Donald J. Trump has dominated the Hawkeye State.

After just over a half hour after results started to flood in, Trump was projected as the winner of the Iowa Caucuses on Monday night.

Polling average revealed that he received over 50% of the total statewide vote, breaking all precedents.

The former president addressed his supporters soon after. He thanked them for giving him such a big victory in the Hawkeye State.

“Most importantly, I want to thank the great people of Iowa,” he said. “Thank you. We love you all. What a turnout, what a crowd! And I really think it’s time now for everybody, for the country, to come together. We want to come together.”

Trump’s win is unpreceded for an open nominating content. The prior record was set by George W. Bush in 2000. During that election, Bush won over 41% of the total vote. However, he was only 11 points ahead of his nearest rival.

The 45th president won Iowa by nearly 30 points more than the second-place candidate, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) received. DeSantis led Nikki Haley (R-S.C.) by only two points.

Ohio businessman Vivek Ramaswamy rounded out the race in fourth place. Soon after the results were released, he dropped out of the running to become the GOP nominee. In his concession speech, he endorsed Trump.

This is just the first nominating contest to take place this election cycle. However, the Iowa Caucuses historically have allowed candidates to get momentum as the process drags on.

With Trump leading Iowa by such big margins, he will now head to New Hampshire with the wind on his back. This has the potential to spell trouble for Haley, as the state is expected to be her strongest.

Entrance polls in Iowa revealed that the 45th president dominated among first time caucus goers. He also received overwhelming support from voters who feel that Joe Biden did not win the 2020 election legitimately.

Even among evangelicals, which was supposed to be DeSantis’s strongest group, 51% supported the former president.

With the big win, the Trump campaign is not taking anything for granted. Team Trump believes that winning Iowa is just the first step to making America great again.

“The people of Iowa understand that this was so important tonight,” Arizona Senatorial candidate Kari Lake said. “They showed up big, they delivered big and we’re going to make sure that we make America great again.”

The second nominating contest will occur in New Hampshire on Tuesday, January 23rd.

