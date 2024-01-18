Racist Transgender Arrested By FBI After Threatening To Kill ‘Transphobes’ And Minority Groups

The seal of the F.B.I. hangs in the Flag Room at the bureau’s headquaters March 9, 2007 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

1:32 PM – Thursday, January 18, 2024

A biological man who identifies as a transgender woman was placed in custody last week by FBI agents after expressing hatred and anger towards “transphobes” and certain minority groups while posting pictures of a wide range of firearms online.

Elizabeth West, 56, of Cottage Grove, was arrested by FBI agents last week in Oregon following their review of a plethora of social media posts from West that featured images of weapons and other images of West holding firearms while making threats towards “transphobes” and racial groups in captions, according to the criminal complaint.

Elizabeth West, 56. Photo via: Public X (Twitter) Account

West purportedly received diagnoses for PTSD, dissociative disorder, and bipolar disorder during prior hospitalizations.

West’s September Facebook threats and the 56-year-old’s arsenal of firearms, which West refused to give up willingly, made FBI special agent Damara Gonzalez label the individual “an interstate threat.”

The FBI first received information about West on September 26th, 2023, when agents in Eugene, Oregon, learned that West was posting disturbing content online in a Facebook (Meta) group called the “Trans Woman Support Group.” Some of the posts included two firearms with threatening, racist captions. West also expressed in another post that “she” had endured bullying by people who were “transphobic.”

According to the website transactual.org.uk, “The core value underlying all transphobia is a rejection of trans identity and a refusal to acknowledge that it could possibly be real or valid.” Meanwhile, Webmd.com says, “Transphobia describes someone who has hate, fear, or disgust for transgender people or anyone who does not fit into the male/female gender binary.”

“Well, I wish I had better news to tell but what I’m writing to you right now is the fact that I’m at the end of my rope I’m probably gonna get fired from this job…I’m too old to keep looking for jobs and I’ve had it up to here being bullied by trans phobic a**holes, I am left with no alternative. I’ll probably have to go out in a blaze of glory. I’ve been preparing for this moment a long time at least then I’ll be remember I have no family no friends,” one of West’s Facebook posts stated.

The criminal complaint breaks down how, despite discovering many social media posts by West that displayed various firearms and an indicated interest in extremist ideals, such as Nazism, which is occasionally termed “National Socialism,” authorities still refrained from taking West into custody until last week.

Additionally, West had posted images of what looked to be a bedroom filled with Nazi flags and different White Supremacist flags as well.

According to an insider source who spoke with the press as well as investigators, West would go to neo-Nazi demonstrations and events with his boyfriend in his previous homosexual relationship before transitioning.

West’s arrest also occurs in the midst of a national discussion surrounding a rise in non-binary and transgender individuals coming into the criminal spotlight, such as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a 28-year-old transgender mass shooter and domestic terrorist who killed six people, both children and adults, at Tennessee’s Covenant Christian private school.

However, the majority of U.S. Democrat officials, especially President Joe Biden, have turned their attention away from these acts of violence, specifically since the perpetrators are “gender-non-conforming individuals,” and members of a protected class. After the devastating mass shooting at the Covenant Christian private school, Biden posted a tweet that expressed how transgenders are treated poorly in this country and that they consistently face discrimination, completely disregarding the Christian children and adults whose lives were taken by the hateful, mentally disturbed 28-year-old.

“My Administration ended the ban on transgender Americans serving our country and I signed historic executive action to strengthen civil rights protections for all LGBTQI+ Americans,” Biden said in a November statement.

In regards to West’s Facebook posts, the 56-year-old said “I got upset and jealous” after speaking to another trans woman online from Oregon who “had gender reassignment surgery and didn’t have to pay anything out-of-pocket for it.” This was said during West’s interview with the FBI.

After West created a profile on X (Twitter), the trans online sleuth posted even more concerning statements on social media.

West’s X (Twitter) account bio stated at one point that the gender-dysphoric individual is “a Nazi dominatrix from Hell, who is tired of the blackening of America and Europe and ready to stand up to the Black orcs and the Jewish wizards.”

Later, West also admitted to FBI agents that their particular “hatred of Blacks” was prompted by an alleged 1990 attack by three Black males, as well as another claim where West said that “Black customers” have a propensity to “purposefully misgender me,” adding fuel to the fire. West’s pro-Palestinian sentiments appear to have reinforced the transgender’s animosity against Israel and Jews in general.

“From November 27 through December 15, 2023, agents frequented West’s page as it was available to the public. Agents observed that West posted and reposted multiple memes, videos and statements that contained violence toward Black and Jewish people and immigrants, images of weapons owned, idolizing of Hitler and the Nazi flag, and a live-streamed video of the Christchurch Mosque shooting in New Zealand,” the complaint states.

In one photo caption, West wrote, “Bring it on, blackie,” in a post on November 24th that featured more attached pictures of firearms.

“On December 5, 2023, West uploaded a picture depicting a shotgun, an assault rifle, two handguns and an AK-47 with a white and green camouflaged body. The comment on the picture states ‘don’t forget White women,'” the complaint continued.

FBI investigators purportedly made many attempts to communicate with West, but the calls were never returned. In early January, West also “acknowledged” a deep hatred for “Jews, African Americans, and immigrants” and that “she” owns many different firearms, according to the FBI.

“Upon searching West’s residence, the same day, agents seized approximately 11 handguns and 16 rifles, tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition, firearm accessories, a black book that matched the description of West’s “black shadow” journal, 48 drawings, and a black and white composition notebook containing notes made by West,” the complaint states.

After being taken into custody, West was shockingly registered as a female prisoner at the Lane County Jail.

Oregon Live News reported that West has not yet made an appearance in court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

