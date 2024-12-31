Puerto Rico: Massive Power Outage On NYE, Affecting 1.3M Residents

An intersection without stop lights is seen in the dark in San Juan, Puerto Rico after a major power outage hit the island on December 31, 2024. A major power outage plunged much of Puerto Rico into darkness Tuesday, with the US island territory’s electric utility saying restoration could take up to two days. The “island-wide blackout” began at 5:30 am (0930 GMT), Luma Energy said in a social media statement. (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:30 AM – Tuesday, December 31, 2024

A sudden blackout occurred that affected almost all of Puerto Rico early on Tuesday as the U.S. territory prepared to celebrate New Year’s, leaving over 1.3 million residents in the dark.

Local officials said that it could take up two days to restore power.

The outage took place early in the morning, prompting the island to go dark and quiet as electrical appliances and air conditioners shut down before those who could afford generators turned them on.

Almost 90% of 1.47 million people across Puerto Rico were without power, according to Luma Energy, a private company that oversees electricity transmission and distribution.

The energy company said in a statement that it appears the outage was caused by a failed underground power line, assuring residents that it is restoring power “in the quickest and safest way possible.”

Governor-elect Jenniffer González Colón, who will be sworn in on January 2nd, says that she wants to create an “energy czar” position to review potential Luma contractual breaches while another operator is found.

Additionally, current Governor Pedro Pierluisi noted that he was in touch with Luma and Genera PR, adding on X that “we are demanding answers and solutions.”

Puerto Ricans soon began to plan ahead.

“I’ll go to my balcony. That’s where I’ll sleep,” said Raúl Pacheco, a local resident who spoke to the press.

Julio Córdova, a municipal worker, explained that he was able to get dressed thanks to the brightness of his cellphone. He also added that he planned to buy candles as soon as possible.

“This affects me because I had plans. It couldn’t have been yesterday or tomorrow?” he continued.

Meanwhile, the island territory consistently struggles with chronic power outages caused by a deteriorating power grid that was badly damaged by Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm in September 2017. The system was also already in decline after years of unattended maintenance and investment. Only recently did crews start making permanent repairs to Puerto Rico’s power grid following the hurricane.

Last November, Puerto Rico’s government asked U.S. officials for permission to keep using more than a dozen portable generators for an additional two years.

Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority, the largest of the island’s government agencies, also struggles to restructure more than $9 billion in debt.

