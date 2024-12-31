China May Be In The Panama Canal, But They Are Already In America’s Classrooms

May 19, 2008 in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China. (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)

OAN Commentary by Mike Allers Jr.

Tuesday, December 31, 2024

America’s classrooms are already in the crosshairs of the political zeitgeist today. From closing our schools during the pandemic, to the debate over CRT, to the ensuing battle over gender ideology, our political divide has turned the playground into a battlefield. But due to ideological impositions and curriculums that put indoctrination over education, this war is justified. Parents want their children to learn and not be forced into one particular point of view. Parents want acceptable choices and a voice in their child’s education. But this issue continues to get buried while we turn our focus to other issues-such as debating immigrant labor, which social media app to use, or if taking back the Panama canal is on the table. Now, those are indeed important issues. And involve national security positioning against our adversaries. But we do not need to look further than our own classrooms to see the influence and slow invasion from China, our number one Geopolitical foe, in our schools.

Last year, it came to light that China is funding America’s public schools to the tune of $17 million dollars, it has been revealed by this report. The report by Parents Defending Education states that the close coordination between the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and U.S. schools to establish Confucius Classrooms has historically included 143 school districts in 34 states and Washington, D.C. I live in West Virginia- a very red state-and West Virginia is among them, and has been since 2015. According to the West Virginia Department of Education, Monongalia County schools has been a designated part of the Confucius Schools network, where children are not only learning Chinese, but are also schooled in CCP approved Chinese Culture and values. West Virginia University, the flagship University for the state, as a partnership with China to create international business ties between WVU grads and China’s up and coming business leaders. These partnerships still remain strong despite China’s human rights abuses, increasingly aggressive stance towards the U.S., towards international order i.e. Taiwan, and towards Western Civilization itself.

The CCP continues to play 4-D Chess while we play checkers. If we are to remain in America, our lawmakers need to act on this swiftly and forcefully. The fact that China has had a foothold in our state for 7 years is shameful. We must demand our lawmakers act accordingly, protect our children, and end the indoctrination and manipulation by a foreign adversary once in for all. President-elect Trump I believe will take action, as he has been dead set in stopping China’s aggression and making America great again. We need our children protected, and their schools safe from a foreign adversary-in whatever educational option they choose. If our lawmakers fail to do this, the primary season is right around the corner, and 2026 is now even closer.

