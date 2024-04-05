Protesters In Istanbul Burn U.S. And Israeli Flags On Al-Quds Day

Demonstrators burn a U.S. and an Israeli flag during the funeral for seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members killed in a strike in Syria, which Iran blamed on Israel, in Tehran on April 5, 2024. The Guards, including two generals, were killed in the air strike on April 1, which levelled the Iranian embassy’s consular annex in Damascus. The funeral ceremony coincides with the annual Quds (Jerusalem) Day commemorations, when Iran and its allies stage marches in support of the Palestinians. (Photo by Atta KENARE / AFP)

OAN’s Cameron Breckenridge

5:20 PM – Friday, April 5, 2024

Protesters in Istanbul have set fire to both Israeli and American flags.

On Friday, hundreds of Turkish people gathered outside a mosque on Al-Quds Day to protest the war in Gaza and to hold prayers for the Palestinians.

Additionally, they urged the Turkish government to cut off trade with Israel and Azerbaijan and to put an end to their oil deals.

They also echoed their support for Hamas and other terrorist organizations around the world.

“We side with Hamas, we side with Islamic Jihad, we side with Hezbollah, we side with Ansar Allah in Yemen, we side with Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq,” protester Mehmet Emin Ak said. “We side with all the resistance organizations in Turkey and the world.”

First established in 1979 during Iran’s Islamic revolution, Al-Quds Day is aimed at uniting Muslims and Palestinians together against the nation of Israel. It occurs on the last Friday of Ramadan.

