Melania Trump Back On Campaign Trail, Hosting Fundraising Event With Log Cabin Republicans

5:34 PM – Friday, April 5, 2023

Melania Trump is back on the GOP fundraising circuit, anticipating the upcoming 2024 election.

According to an invitation acquired by POLITICO, the former first lady will host her first significant political event of the year on April 20th at Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach, Florida, estate where she and former President Donald Trump reside.

The event will be a fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans.

“Log Cabin Republicans is the nation’s original and largest organization representing LGBT conservatives and straight allies who support fairness, freedom, and equality for all Americans. Log Cabin Republicans has state and local chapters nationwide, full-time staff in Washington, DC, a federal political action committee, and state political action committees,” the group’s website states. “Log Cabin Republicans are LGBT Republicans and straight allies who support equality under the law for all, free markets, individual liberty, limited government, and a strong national defense.”

In addition, the former first lady will also be present with Trump on Saturday night for a significant campaign fundraiser that could raise as much as $43 million.

The Log Cabin Republicans and Melania Trump have a long-standing friendship. She received an award at a dinner that the group threw at Mar-a-Lago in 2021, when she was the special guest.

The organization’s “Road to Victory” campaign, which aims to reach voters in battleground states, will make its debut during the April event.

When a reporter asked Melania Trump last month when she would be returning to the campaign trail, she replied, “Stay tuned.” The former first lady recently spoke at a wake for a fallen New York City police officer while accompanied by her spouse, former President Trump.

GOP contributors Saul Fox, Amanda Schumacher, Bill White, Bryan Eure, and Richard Grenell—who previously held the positions of acting director of national intelligence for Trump—make up the host committee for the event. The late San Francisco Giants owner Peter Magowan’s widow, Deborah Magowan, and former NBC News executive Elizabeth Ailes, the widow of the late Fox News chief executive officer Roger Ailes, are also listed.

