Progressive Meta Employees Stage ‘Quiet Rebellion’: Demanding Return Of Tampon Dispensers In Men’s Restrooms

(Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:19 PM – Friday, January 31, 2025

Many Meta employees are reportedly staging “quiet rebellions” after the company changed its policy surrounding tampon dispensers in the company’s men’s restrooms.

Advertisement

Following President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg completely changed course in terms of the company’s internal and external policies surrounding free speech restrictions and DEI. Zuckerberg also decided to remove all feminine products from the company’s men’s bathrooms.

The sudden shift in Meta’s policies following Trump’s election win led to a group of Meta staffers creating a petition. The petition is urging the company to immediately reinstall the feminine menstrual products back into the men’s restrooms.

“To protest Mr. Zuckerberg’s actions, some Meta workers soon brought their own tampons, pads and liners to the men’s bathrooms, five people with knowledge of the effort said. A group of employees also circulated a petition to save the tampons,” The New York Times reported.

Soon after, Meta’s vice president of workplace services responded to the workers’ request, explaining that the company had no intentions of reversing the new policy.

“The sanitary products were emblematic of the quiet rebellions that Silicon Valley workers have staged as they grapple with the rightward shift of their bosses,” The Times report continued.

“The quiet dissent underlines who wields the power in Silicon Valley these days: the bosses,” the report added.

Zuckerberg’s shift follows after Trump’s warning, which the president had announced during his campaigning, declaring that the Meta chief executive officer would “spend the rest of his life in prison” if he were to engage in efforts related to election interference.

Zuckerberg previously kicked Trump off of the Facebook and Instagram platforms following the January 6th, 2021, protests — labeling him a “risk to public safety.”

The Meta CEO has also flipped his tune in regards to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, representing a large rightward shift in the landscape of Silicon Valley companies who previously leaned extremely left.

Trump has consistently argued that an individual should be awarded a position if they are the absolute best candidate for the job, skill set and intellect-wise, not solely due to their gender, sexual orientation, or skin color.

“It’s one thing to say we want to be kind of like welcoming and make a good environment for everyone and I think it’s another to basically say that ‘masculinity is bad,’ and I just think we kind of swung culturally to that part of the – the kind of – the spectrum,” Zuckerberg stated during an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan.

A recent internal memo revealed changes to the company’s “legal and policy landscapes surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!