Microsoft Cracks Down On ‘Underperformers,’ Cutting Some Jobs Without Severance Pay

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:12 PM – Friday, January 31, 2025

Microsoft has reportedly begun firing its “low-performance” workers, with a portion of the job cuts not providing severance pay, as the tech company switches up their work style approach — according to a new report.

“The reason(s) for the termination of your employment include your job performance has not met minimum performance standards and expectations for your position,” the termination letters, which were obtained by Business Insider, said. “You are relieved of all job duties effective immediately and your access to Microsoft systems, accounts, and buildings will be removed effective today. You are not to perform any further work on behalf of Microsoft.”

According to the letters, if the let-go staffers try to apply for jobs at Microsoft in the future, their past performance and termination will be considered during the hiring process.

The company is striving to drive up competition against other tech rivals who have taken a stronger approach to upping their performance and marketing reach.

Another business that has taken a similar approach to its employees is Tesla and X, founded by DOGE founder Elon Musk. Tesla boasts itself as “building a world powered by solar energy, running on batteries and transported by electric vehicles.” Musk also previously called for his X employees to work “long hours at high intensity” when he took over then-Twitter in 2022. The performance crackdown reportedly pushed more than half of the company’s 4,000 staffers to leave, opting instead for three months of severance, according to Business Insider.

According to the outlet, managers at Microsoft have spent the previous few months evaluating each of their employees — detailing the workload they put in and the outcome of those efforts.

This month, the tech firm had also been cutting jobs across multiple departments, but those are separate from the specific performance-based cuts, according to the report.

