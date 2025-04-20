President Trump Trolls Biden And ‘Radical Left Lunatics’ In Easter Message

Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at the PPG Paints Arena on November 04, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:11 AM – Sunday, April 20, 2025

President Donald Trump wished all Americans a Happy Easter, including the “Radical Left Lunatics” in a Sunday Truth Social post.

The president celebrated the holiday by trolling the Democrat establishment, including former President Joe Biden, who he characterized as a “highly destructive Moron.”

“Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country. Happy Easter also to the WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue, an attack so violent that it will never be forgotten!” Trump began.

“Sleepy Joe Biden purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America. He was, by far, our WORST and most Incompetent President, a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing,” Trump continued.

“But to him, and to the person that ran and manipulated the Auto Pen (perhaps our REAL President!), and to all of the people who CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive Moron Elected, I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter!!!” he added.

The first half of the president’s post was largely in reference to the Trump administration’s ongoing legal battle against federal judges as the president continues to deport criminal illegal aliens, some of which are affiliated with foreign gangs.

President Trump followed up his Easter message with another post on Truth Social, stating: “We are, together, going to make America bigger, better, stronger, wealthier, healthier, and more religious, than it has ever been before!!!”

