SCOTUS Temporarily Pauses Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act

OAN Staff Michaelangelo Hernandez

8:51 AM – Sunday, April 20, 2025

The Supreme Court has temporarily paused the deportation of a group of alleged Venezuelan gang members who could be subject to the Alien Enemies Act.

The court ordered the Trump administration to pause the deportation early Saturday morning.

“The government is directed not to remove any member of the putative class of detainees from the United States until further order of this court,” the court said in a brief note.

The brief order did not provide any reasoning for the pause and drew dissents from conservative justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas.

“Literally in the middle of the night, the Court issued unprecedented and legally questionable relief without giving the lower courts a chance to rule, without hearing from the opposing party, within eight hours of receiving the application, with dubious factual support for its order, and without providing any explanation for its order. I refused to join the Court’s order because we had no good reason to think that, under the circumstances, issuing an order at midnight was necessary or appropriate,” Alito said in his dissent.

The Trump administration responded by telling the Supreme Court it wanted the authority to deport the group under laws other than the Alien Enemies Act while the litigation goes on.

