President Trump: Biden’s ‘Autopen-Signed’ Pardons Are Void And Vacant

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:59 AM – Monday, March 17, 2025

On Sunday, President Donald Trump declared that former President Joe Biden’s numerous pardons, including those for House select committee members, are “void” — arguing that they were signed via electronic autopen, and possibly by another official.

An autopen (or signing machine) is a device used for the automatic signing of a signature.

Former Democrat President Barack Obama was the first to use an autopen to sign a bill into law back in 2011, according to Barron’s.

“The ‘Pardons’ that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen. In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them! The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden,” Trump wrote in a Sunday Truth Social post.

“He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime. Therefore, those on the Unselect Committee, who destroyed and deleted ALL evidence obtained during their two year Witch Hunt of me, and many other innocent people, should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level. The fact is, they were probably responsible for the Documents that were signed on their behalf without the knowledge or consent of the Worst President in the History of our Country, Crooked Joe Biden!” he added.

Trump suggested that Biden’s cognitive decline, in congruence with the use of an autopen, could have been taken advantage of by a “radical left lunatic” in the White House — bypassing Biden’s approval.

In Biden’s last day in office, he pardoned “General Mark A. Milley, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the Members of Congress and staff who served on the Select Committee, and the U.S. Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan police officers who testified before the Select Committee.”

Trump’s comments follow after the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project had gathered a mass amount of documents from the previous Democrat administration, showcasing the usage of an autopen for the majority of documents.

“We gathered every document we could find with Biden’s signature over the course of his presidency. All used the same autopen signature except for the announcement that the former President was dropping out of the race last year. Here is the autopen signature,” the Oversight Project wrote last month.

President Trump also released a video on Truth Social, further questioning Biden’s knowledge of the ongoing usage of an autopen — in relation to presidential documents.

“It looks like we had an autopen for a president,” Trump stated aboard Air Force One in a video posted on Monday. “The whole subject of autopen — did he know what he was doing? Did he authorize it, or is this somebody in an office, maybe a radical left lunatic just signing whatever that person wants.”

President Trump also stated that he may use the autopen to respond to the mass amounts of letters he receives, but never for official documents.

“We may use it — as an example, to send some young person a letter. We get thousands and thousands of letters of support from young people, people that aren’t feeling well, etc. But to sign pardons and all of the things that he signed with an autopen, it’s disgraceful,” Trump added.

