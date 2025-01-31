President Gustavo Petro Calls On Undocumented Colombians In The U.S. To Return Home

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro speaks during a meeting with Uruguay’s President-elect Yamandu Orsi (not depicted) in Montevideo on December 4, 2024. (Photo by EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:15 AM – Friday, January 31, 2025

Colombian President Gustavo Petro pleaded for undocumented Colombians in the United States to quit their jobs “immediately” and return back to the South American country, according to a statement he posted on X Friday morning.

Petro also said in the post that Colombia’s Department of Social Prosperity would offer credits to returnees who enroll in its programs.

“Let’s build social wealth in Colombia,” the statement read, translated from Spanish.

The plea comes only days after Petro gave into President Donald Trump’s request to accept flights of undocumented migrants from the U.S. after Trump threatened to impose emergency tariffs of up to 50% against Colombia for refusing to cooperate.

Following the threat of tariffs, Petro doubled down by even offering up the official Colombian presidential plane to help shuttle migrants back to the country, calling it a response to “the Government’s commitment to guarantee decent conditions.”

On Sunday, the White House confirmed that Colombia had agreed to accept the migrants after all and the U.S. would not impose its threatened penalties.

Additionally, two Colombian Air Force planes landed Tuesday in Bogota following the feud, with over 200 migrants.

The Colombian president welcomed them with a post on X, saying they are now “free” and “in a country that loves them.”

Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo said none of the 200 Colombians who were returned on Tuesday had criminal records in the U.S. or Colombia.

On Monday, Trump suggested that migrants should be restrained during deportation flights for security purposes.

