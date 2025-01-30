Kash Patel Confirmation Hearing: Highlighting Jan. 6, His DOJ Experience, Retribution And ‘Russia-Gate’

Kash Patel, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Patel, a former public defender, federal prosecutor and Trump loyalist, is facing opposition from Democrats over his past criticism of the Justice Department and FBI. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:24 PM – Thursday, January 30, 2025

During his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday, Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, took on a number of interrogating questions and Democrat-led accusations regarding January 6th, his time at the Department of Justice, claims surrounding his character, and more.



No Republicans have openly expressed their disapproval of Patel’s nomination, and none voiced any objections during the hearing.

Throughout the day, Patel was interrogated by Democrat senators, but he often argued that they were misinterpreting his previous remarks in order to disparage him. Meanwhile, other Republicans have also argued that the Democrats are “suspiciously” scared what it could mean for them if he were to be appointed.



Chris Wray, the former head of the FBI, resigned after Trump made it clear that he would fire him following his election win in November. Wray previously insinuated that Trump was misrepresenting his previous ear injury after the first assassination attempt on his life, back in July at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Americans were aghast that Wray insinuated dishonesty on Trump’s part, as a 50-year-old rally-goer Corey Comperatore had been killed that day after being in the line of fire of the now-deceased Trump assassin, in addition to two others who were rushed to hospital after being hit by bullets as well.

“With respect to former President Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear,” Wray said previously.

The main subject of Kash Patel’s hearing was retribution.



Democrats focused on Patel’s previous history of demanding justice in regards to those who are part of the globalist “deep state.” They also expressed worries about Patel’s “enemies list” from his book “Government Gangsters,” which was published in 2023.

Some of the 60 officials on the list are even taking “extreme measures” to safeguard themselves out of concern that Patel may use his FBI authority to come after them, CNN reported.

Patel: “I have no interest, no desire, and will not, If confirmed, go backwards… There will be no politicization at the FBI. There will be no retributive actions taken by any FBI.” “it’s not [really] an enemies list – that is a total mischaracterization,” he added. During the hearing, Patel also stated that “no one will be terminated for case assignments” in regards to those who tried to come after Trump. He highlighted that he was not aware of any plans to discipline former FBI agents involved in the Trump investigations.

Later, GOP Congress members brought up gripes about the 2016 Trump-Russia probe, which was based off of the now-debunked claim that the 2016 Trump campaign colluded with Russia in order to win the election – beating Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton. Additionally, lack of efforts applied during the Hunter Biden laptop investigation was highlighted and other actions they believe were motivated by anti-Trump bias.

The GOP chair of the Judiciary committee, Sen. Chuck Grassley, stated in his opening remarks that he thought the FBI and Justice Department officials who had previously looked into Trump and found nothing “have yet to learn a lesson and I hope you’ll learn that lesson for them – or teach that lesson.”

GOP Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana: “Do you believe in the adage that two wrongs don’t make a right – but they do make it even?” Patel: “Senator, I think if anyone commits a wrong in government service, the American public deserve to know every absolute detail of that corrupt activity.”

When questioned again by Democrats, Patel stated that he disagreed with commutations that would release convicted men or women who were violent towards police officers on January 6th. He has also previously argued that any protester or rioter who expresses violence towards the authorities, including the previous BLM rioters and Antifa rioters who made waves in 2020, should be charged as necessary.

Patel: “I do not agree with the commutation of any sentence of any individual who committed violence against law enforcement.”

Democrats had noticeably confused or shocked expressions on their face after this assertion — showing that they hadn’t expected him to respond this way.

However, he further explained his position soon after.

Patel: “I have repeatedly, often, publicly and privately, said there can never be a tolerance for violence against law enforcement.”

Democrats argued that his remarks were deceptive since Patel contributed to the fundraising efforts for January 6th defendants, some of whom were charged with and found guilty of felonies, such as allegedly assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officers.

Patel and Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif), who have been at odds for almost ten years since both served on the House Intelligence Committee during Trump’s first term, engaged in a heated debate related to January 6th.

Schiff: “So you’re being considered for director of the FBI. And here you did no diligence to find out whether people you were associating with now, the President of the United States in song, were convicted of attacking police officers. Is that who we want running the FBI? I want you to turn around. There are Capitol police officers behind you. They’re guarding us. Take a look at them right now. Turn around.” “Look at them. I want you to look at them if you can. If you have the courage to look them in the eye, Mr. Patel, and tell them you’re proud of what you did. Tell them you’re proud that you raised money off of people that assaulted their colleagues, that pepper sprayed them, that beat them with polls. Tell them you’re proud of what you did, Mr. Patel. They’re right there. They’re guarding you today. Tell them how proud you are,” Schiff continued.

Patel: “How about you ask them if I have their backs?” “That’s an abject lie and you know it. I’ve never, never, ever accepted violence against law enforcement.”

In response to the exchange, a former Congressman later called Schiff an “embarrassment,” and maintained that the California senator clearly had an “ax to grind” with Patel.

“The American people lost him in the United States House of Representatives. That was a gain for the House of Representatives. But I think the Democratic senators are now realizing that the circus has come to them,” former Congressman Devin Nunes said later on Thursday. “I thought Adam Schiff was an embarrassment like he normally is. He clearly has an ax to grind with Kash Patel, because it was Kash on our team that made a mockery of this guy year after year after year for lying to the American people.”

Patel was also questioned about “QAnon conspiracy theories” that have previously circulated online.

Patel: “I have publicly, including in the interviews provided to this committee, rejected outright QAnon baseless conspiracy theories …”

However, this didn’t ease tensions among Democrats, as Patel has previously argued that some of the theories surrounding QAnon are false, while other theories presented by the “movement” have been factual.

Patel: “The Q thing is a movement. A lot of people attach themselves to it. I disagree with a lot of what that movement says, but I [also] agree with what a lot of that movement says.”

Patel concluded by reiterating that he would concentrate his efforts on issues such as combating drug trafficking, apprehending gangs and rapists, while protecting the nation from international terrorism.

