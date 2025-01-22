Pres. Trump Pardons ‘Silk Road’ Creator Ross Ulbricht

People hold up signs reading “Free Ross” as former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives to address the Libertarian National Convention in Washington, DC, May 25, 2024. Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the online marketplace Silk Road for the sale of heroin, cocaine, LSD and other illegal drugs, was sentenced to life in prison in 2015. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Jacob Miller

9:51 AM – Wednesday, January 22, 2025

President Donald Trump has made good on another campaign promise by pardoning the creator of the controversial Silk Road marketplace.

Trump announced the full and unconditional pardon of Ross Ulbricht in a Truth Social post on Tuesday.

Ulbricht was given two life sentences, plus an additional 40-years, for non-violent crimes regarding illegal drugs being sold on Silk Road.

There was also a smear campaign claiming that Ulbricht used his site for a murder-for-hire plot. However, he was never charged for that.

The prosecutors who threw the book at the young libertarian say they were trying to keep America safe from bad drugs, only to backfire.

Trump says those who put Ulbricht in jail were the same lunatics who were involved in the modern day weaponization of the government that was used against him.



Ulbricht served 10-years of his sentence. Trump freeing him was a promise he made to the libertarian movement.

