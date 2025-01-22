NYC Mayor Eric Adams: The Democrat ‘Party Left Me And It Left Working-Class People’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a press conference at City Hall on December 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

10:52 AM – Wednesday, January 22, 2025

This week, Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams expressed that his party left him and “left working-class people” during an interview with former Fox News host-turned-independent conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson.

Adams (D-N.Y.) appeared on a Tuesday episode of “The Tucker Carlson Show,” where he aired his grievances with the Biden administration after he previously spoke out against the disastrous migrant crisis destroying New York City.

“People often say, ‘Well, you know, you don’t sound like a Democrat and you seem to have left the party,” Adams said during the interview. “NO. The party left me and left working-class people,” he continued.

“We have Venezuelan gang leaders that were coming to the city [and] creating crimes,” Adams continued.

The NYC mayor also went on to claim that he was told to “be a good Democrat,” by Biden staffers. “That was the basic overall theme. [And] one of his aides told me that this is like a ‘gallstone.’ It’ll pass,”

Adams declared back in September 2023 that the migrant crisis will eventually “destroy New York City,” leading the mayor to become a “target” by his own party.

At the height of the migrant crisis in the beginning of 2024, New York City was forced to house 70,000 migrants in taxpayer-funded shelters, as the city’s “Right to Shelter” law mandates the city to provide shelter to anyone who requests it.

Following his critical comments regarding the Biden administration, Adams was soon indicted on corruption charges after being thoroughly investigated.

“Despite our pleas, when the federal government did nothing as its broken immigration policies overloaded our shelter system with no relief, I put the people of New York before party and politics,” he stated. “I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you, that I would be a target – and a target I became.”

During the interview, Adams also revealed that he was not allowed to speak with former President Biden following his indictment.

“They wouldn’t allow the president to communicate with me,” Adams stated.

“For whatever reason, there was little or no communication… And I was clear on that. I never told anyone I was going to do anything other than that I was going to fight for the city.”

Adams has called for the city to loosen its sanctuary status in order to allow the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency to collaborate with the city on arresting violent illegal aliens, a focal point in President Trump’s agenda.

Despite Adams’ willingness to work with Trump on illegal immigration, Adams explained that he will still be unable to do so since the NYC Council has made it clear that they are unwilling to compromise on its sanctuary status.

“The law is the law,” Adams stated. “I answered that over and over again. I’m not going to keep doing the same question over and over again about the cooperation of city agencies.”

Adams has also been further condemned by the Democrat party for his willingness to speak and discuss political matters with President Trump, as members of his party accuse Adams of seeking a pardon and cozying up to the “enemy.”

“I’m not going to be warring with the president,” Adams told reporters while attending Trump’s inauguration. “I’m going to be working with the president.”

Trump implied in December that he would consider pardoning Adams, saying “I think that he was treated pretty unfairly.”

“I’d have to see it, because I don’t know the facts,” Trump added.

