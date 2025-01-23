Pres. Trump: FEMA Has Not Done Their Job Over The Last Four Years

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters on August 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael Reynolds – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Frank Lara-Risco

9:22 AM – Thursday, January 23, 2025

President Donald Trump has suggested that he is considering the future of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

During an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Wednesday, Trump said he plans to have a “big discussion very shortly” on the agency because he’d rather see the states handle their own problems.

The president also said FEMA has not done its job for the last four years and gets in the way.

Trump cited the agency’s response to the devastating hurricane in North Carolina last year.

“I love Oklahoma, but you know what?” he asked. “If they get hit with a tornado or something, let Oklahoma fix it. … and then the federal government can help them out with the money. FEMA is getting in the way of everything, and the Democrats actually use FEMA not to help North Carolina.”

The president plans to visit North Carolina on Friday to monitor recovery efforts.

