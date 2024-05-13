Poll: Trump Leads In 5 Swing States Over Biden

(Photo by MORRY GASH,JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

8:25 AM – Monday, May 13, 2024

Former president Donald Trump is now leading in five swing-states, which were all won by President Joe Biden in 2020, according to a new poll.

Surveys done by The New York Times, Siena College and the Philadelphia Inquirer revealed that Trump was more favorable to voters than Biden in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania, while Biden leads in only one swing state, Wisconsin.

The data showed Trump made vast improvements among young voters and voters of color compared to 2020.

The poll numbers showed how major issues such as the economy, the cost of living, the Israel-Hamas war, and the immigration crisis have caused frustration among Americans.

A staggering almost 70% of voters claimed that the country’s political and economic systems need a complete change, with only 13% of Biden’s supporters believing he would be able to bring change during a second term.

Close to 40% of Trump supporters polled claimed the cost of living and the economy are the most important issues in this upcoming election.

Additionally, voters that admitted they disliked Trump still indicated he would be the candidate to drive the much-needed change.

Furthermore, Trump and Biden are very close among 18- to 29-year-olds among Hispanic voters, after 60% of the demographic voted for Biden in 2020.

The former president also secured 20% of Black voters’ support, which is the largest amount of Black support for any Republican presidential candidate since the Civil Rights Act of 1964, according to The New York Times poll.

Meanwhile, Biden has maintained his stronghold among older and white voters who seem to be demanding fewer fundamental changes.

Abortion is also a major topic among voters, with 64% in swing states saying abortion should always or mostly be legal, which included 44% of Trump supporters.

However, voters still prefer Biden over Trump when it comes to abortion by 11 points, 49 to 38 percent.

The polls surveyed 4,097 registered voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin from April 28 to May 9.

