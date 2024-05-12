Giants Lawrence Taylor Says His Family ‘Will Never Vote Democrat Again’

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 26: Former New York Giants outside linebacker Lawrence Taylor looks on prior to the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:38 PM – Sunday, May 12, 2024

New York Giants Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor joined former President Donald Trump on stage during his New Jersey rally on Saturday, stating his family “will never vote Democrat again.”

“I just wanted to say, I grew up a Democrat, and I’ve always been a Democrat—until I met this man right here,” Taylor said of Trump on stage at the rally, which officials claimed brought a record-setting crowd of 80,000 to the famed Boardwalk. “I’ll tell you what: He will not have to worry about anybody in my family ever voting for a Democrat again, OK?”

Super Bowl MVP O.J. Anderson also joined the stage, showing his love and support for the 45th president.

“Don’t you just love that guy?” Anderson said. “I tell you, it has been a very exciting day. You guys, not one person is left here.

“You’re still here, yelling and screaming.”

Trump said he valued his support and close friendship with both of the two former Giants, who remain very popular in New Jersey.

“Great guys, two great guys,” Trump said after their break remarks. “Look at O.J. How would you like to have to tackle this guy? They are great people.”

Nearly 40,000 people were at the rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, showing their support for Trump.

