Poll: 70% Of Americans Believe Trump Is Fulfilling Campaign Promises

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:15 PM – Sunday, February 9, 2025

The vast majority of Americans believe President Donald Trump is fulfilling the promises he made during his campaign, according to a new CBS/YouGov poll.

The poll, conducted between February 5th to 7th, revealed that 70% of Americans believe that President Trump is making good on his campaign promises, with 53% approving of his overall job rating.

Only four other world leaders rank higher in approval rating than Trump, despite the president only being in office for less than a month.

“New polling from CBS News shows Americans are overwhelmingly positive about President Donald J. Trump’s return to office and his commitment to making good on his promises,” the White House stated on Sunday.

The poll also revealed that 59% of respondents approved of Trump’s mass deportation campaign to evict illegal immigrants from the country, along with 64% who approve of the federal government sending U.S. troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The new polling data marks among the highest ratings within his political career, dating back to his first term in office.

When asked to describe President Trump, 69% of respondents described him as “tough,” 63% responded “energetic,” 60% responded “focused,” and 58% responded “effective.”

Despite strong favorable responses overall, 66% of respondents revealed that Trump’s focus on lowering prices was “not enough,” although it is generally understood that policy changes take months to trigger price changes.

The survey included 2,175 participants “weighted to be representative of adults nationwide according to gender, age, race, and education,” with a margin of error of 2.5 points.

