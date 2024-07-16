Police Shoot Suspect Dead Wielding Knives Near RNC: Sources, Witnesses

Officers patrol the crime scene where a man was shot and killed by police near King Park on the west side of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Security has been heightened around the RNC grounds since the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13th. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:04 PM – Tuesday, July 16, 2024

A knife-wielding homeless man who allegedly “heard voices” was shot and killed outside the Republican National Convention (RNC).

According to the New York Post, the man was swinging two steak knives at police near the GOP event’s headquarters, only two hours before the members were set to take center stage.

Additionally, witnesses reported watching the victim run away from security when he was fatally “shot in the back.” Over eight gunshots were heard from multiple witnesses.

The brother of the suspect told the New York Post that the unidentified man was homeless.

Furthermore, another homeless man who claimed to know the victim’s best friend identified the dead man as “Sam,” but was known by other homeless people in the encampment as “Jehovah.”

Sam had a disturbing look in his eye before approaching police on Tuesday, according to his friend, Edward Watkins.

It was known in the community that Sam “wanted to die,” Watkins said, while adding that they did crack cocaine together.

Meanwhile, the shooting comes just three days after 45th President Donald Trump was nearly assassinated in a shooting on Saturday. Security and police have been increased throughout the RNC.

