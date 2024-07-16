Musk Says SpaceX And X HQs Will Move To Texas Following New CA Trans Student Privacy Law

(Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:19 PM – Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Elon Musk has stated that he will be moving both the SpaceX and X headquarters to Texas out of California following a new law by the California governor.

On Tuesday, Musk made the decision to move the company’s headquarters in response to Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) signing a new law that bars school districts in California from requiring parents to be notified of a child’s gender identification change.

“This is the final straw. Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California to Starbase, Texas,” Musk posted on X.

He later added that X HQ will also move from San Francisco to Austin.

“I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children,” he added.

Elon Musk’s then-18-year-old child was given permission to legally change names and gender to Vivian Jenna Wilson in 2022, according to a People magazine article. Wilson dropped the Musk family name and adopted her mother Justine Wilson’s maiden name.

In response to a question concerning Wilson’s transition in October 2022, Musk told the Financial Times that he “can’t win them all” and insisted that he was close to all of his other kids.

Additionally, Musk told the Financial Times that “neo-Marxists” at academic institutions were to blame for Wilson’s decision.

