Police: Missing College Student Riley Strain’s Body Found In Nashville’s Cumberland River

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

1:59 PM – Friday, March 22, 2024

Riley Strain, a 22-year-old University of Missouri (Mizzou) student who went missing after a night out at the bars, was found dead on Friday morning in West Nashville’s Cumberland River, about eight miles from the city center.

Police say that foul play is not suspected.

At a press conference on Friday morning, Police Chief John Drake stated that a work team had discovered a body in the Cumberland River just before 7:30 a.m., prompting Metro Nashville police and Nashville firefighters to respond to 61st Avenue North.

According to Drake, the fact that Strain was still sporting the same watch and clothes when he vanished made it easier for officials to identify him.

In a social media post, Metro Nashville police stated that their investigations had not found any trauma connected to foul activity. According to Drake, there is “no other evidence that suggests anything other than” the possibility that Strain unintentionally fell into the river.

The autopsy will most likely be released publicly on Friday, Drake continued.

According to a representative from “Crime Seen Collective,” a group that raises awareness for missing people, a candlelight vigil is planned for Friday at 7:30 p.m. on Gay Street between the Woodland Street bridge and the James Robertson Parkway bridge in Nashville.

This information was provided by the local outlet The Tennessean.

The Delta Chi fraternity released a statement after the death of their respected member, Strain.

“Our hearts go out to Riley’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time as we work to provide support and resources to all those affected by this tragedy,” the fraternity said in a written statement. “We ask for respect and privacy for Riley’s family and our Fraternity brothers during this incredibly difficult time,” it continued.

