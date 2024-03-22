Candace Owens Let Go From The Daily Wire

Candace Owens hosts the “Candace” Hosted By Candace Owens show on August 09, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

1:57 PM -Friday, March 22, 2024

The Daily Wire has announced that conservative commentator Candace Owens is out at the company.

In a post on X (Twitter), The Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing wrote “Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship.” The co-founder did not provide any other details on what led to Owens’ departure.

Owens also confirmed the news in a post of her own, saying: “the rumors are true— I am finally free.”

The announcement comes after the relationship between Owens and The Daily Wire came into question in the past months since Hamas’ October 7th attack on Israel.

The outspoken conservative voice has sparked major criticism for months with her commentary on the United States’ role in the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel and statements regarding Jewish people in politics as well.

One of Daily Wire‘s founders, Ben Shapiro, who is Jewish, hit back at Owens and condemned her opinions on the Middle East conflict. Shapiro labeled her comments on Israel and Hamas as “disgraceful.”

However, Boreing also issued a statement, saying that the company would not be firing Owens based on “a desire not to regulate the speech of our hosts, even when we disagree with them.”

“Candace is paid to give her opinion, not mine or Ben’s,” he wrote at the time. “Unless those opinions run afoul of the law or she violates the terms of her contract in some way, her job is secure and she is welcome at Daily Wire.”

