Police Arrest Armed Man With AR-15 Near Capitol

11:57 AM – Tuesday, November 7, 2023

A man found parked near the United States Capitol, who had an AR-15 rifle in his possession, has been arrested.

“USCP Officers just arrested a man with a gun in the park across from Union Station,” U.S. Capitol Police wrote on X just before 1 p.m. local time. “At this time we have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat. We are working to gather more information and will put out more details when they are confirmed.”

Police confirmed that the suspect was stopped on the Senate side of the Capitol and was put in custody after receiving an emergency call.

According to videos from the scene, the suspect was a Black man wearing a bright orange sweat suit.

He was arrested and loaded into an ambulance after police tased the suspect following a standoff with an officer.

Additionally, Capitol Police said they were also responding to calls of a “suspicious package” in the park area near the building.

With the suspect in custody, authorities have said the investigation is still ongoing, but the area of the park has since been secured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

