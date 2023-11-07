5 Republicans Qualify For Miami GOP Debate

R to L 1| Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) 2|Republican presidential candidate and former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) 3| Republican presidential candidate former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 4| Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) 5| Republican presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:41 AM – Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Five Republican candidates have qualified for the upcoming GOP debate and will take to the stage on Wednesday in Miami, Florida.

According to a statement released by the Republican National Committee (RNC), Former Governor Chris Christie (R-N.J), Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) all qualified for the third GOP debate.

However, Governor Doug Burgum (R-N.D) fell short after having made the first two Republican debates but will not be attending the third.

To qualify for the debate, the candidates had to sign a pledge claiming to support the eventual Republican Party’s nominee as well as having acquired at least 70,000 unique donors and meeting a minimum polling requirement.

Former President Donald Trump has surpassed the donor and polling requirements but has refused to sign the pledge and will not be attending the debate.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement that they are looking forward to the third debate which is partnered with a Jewish organization.

“We are looking forward to our third debate in Miami, a welcome opportunity for our candidates to showcase our winning conservative agenda to the American people,” McDaniel said. “We are especially honored to be the first political party to partner with a Jewish organization for a debate in our partnership with the Republican Jewish Coalition, and our candidates will reaffirm the Republican Party’s unwavering support of Israel and the Jewish community on the stage Wednesday night.”

According to an NBC News analysis of public polling, Burgum’s hurdle was the national polling criteria, after he announced last month that his campaign had met the donor requirement for the third debate.

He has previously referred to the RNC’s debate requirements as “clubhouse rules,” and he has stated that he intends to remain in the presidential race until the early-state contests.

He also released a statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, stating that “Skipping the next debate isn’t going to stop them.”

NBC News is hosting the debate, which will air from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.

