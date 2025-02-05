Police: 100,000 Organic Eggs Worth $40,000 Stolen From ‘Back Of A Trailer’ In Pennsylvania

(Photo credit should read JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:49 PM – Wednesday, February 5, 2025

A new investigation is underway after approximately 100,000 organic eggs, worth upwards of $40,000, were stolen from the back of a trailer in Pennsylvania.

On Saturday, the eggs were stolen from the back of a distribution trailer outside of Pete & Gerry’s Organics — at around 8:40 p.m.

Once Pennsylvania State Police Chambersburg responded to the location, they discovered approximately 100,000 eggs had been stolen, worth at least $40,000.

“Pete & Gerry’s is aware of a recent incident in Franklin County, Pennsylvania and we are actively working with local law enforcement to investigate,” the company said in a statement to CNN Tuesday.

“We take this matter seriously and are committed to resolving it as quickly as possible. Due to the ongoing investigation we cannot comment any further on this matter,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, authorities have not stated how such a large theft could have occurred unnoticed, or if the authorities have any potential leads in the case.

According to a CNN chart, the average price of eggs in December 2024 was $4.15, which is around a 14% increase from November. The annual rolling average price is $3.17.

