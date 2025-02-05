Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Tired Of ‘Mediocre White Boys’ Blasting DEI Initiatives

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Texas Democrat Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett says that “mediocre White boys” complaining about DEI initiatives shouldn’t feel concerned because “if you are competent, you are not concerned,” in her own words.

Crockett had appeared on CNN’s “Laura Coates Live” show.

In keeping with his pledge during the election campaign, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office called “Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing.”

The next day, department heads at the DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility) offices received a message from the administration instructing them to notify staff members that they would be placed on paid leave — since the office would be closing.

Since then, there has been much discussion regarding DEI, and Crockett, who has long supported DEI initiatives, chiming in with her own opinions on the recently aired CNN program, hosted by Coates.

Crockett continued to highlight the appointment of Darren Beattie, a Jewish speechwriter who was previously fired by Trump in 2018 during his first administration after it was reported that he had appeared at a conference with alleged White nationalist attendees, to a senior State Department position on CNN’s “Laura Coates Live” show.

Additionally, Beattie previously shared a post on X that garnered much controversy, saying: “Competent White men must be in charge if you want things to work. Unfortunately, our entire national ideology is predicated on coddling the feelings of women and minorities, and demoralizing competent White men.”

Nevertheless, Beattie has since expressed that he understands why he was let go in the past, given the first Trump administration not wanting to be affiliated with any kind of perceived racism or sexism, as well as the nature of politics — not holding a grudge towards the 47th president.

“Helping Secretary Rubio and my esteemed colleagues in the State Department fulfill President Trump’s agenda will require every ounce of my focus and energy, and accordingly, I will for the time being suspend my direct editorial involvement in Revolver News,” Beattie stated.

Meanwhile, at one point during the heated CNN program, Crockett asserted that: “Coddling for the White boys is what’s happening right now,” adding: “I am tired of the White tears. Listen, if you are competent, you are not concerned.”

Soon after, one social media user responded to her statements on X, saying: “Uhm, then why oppose merit-based employment???? Nobody, literally nobody, even the guys you called ‘White boy’ have a problem with merit decisions. That’s what we want to help promote as hiring practices. I agree, if you’re the best, please jump in and join the team to make progress. Everyone agrees with that idea, except those who want DEI as the standard.”

Representative Crockett continued to express her opinions on the matter.

“When I walk into Congress every single day, you know why I don’t feel a way and why you can’t make me doubt who I am is because I know that I had to work 10 times as hard as they did just to get into the seat. When you look and you compare me to Marjorie Taylor Greene or me to Lauren Boebert, there is no comparison. And that is the life that we have always lived,” Crocket added. “So, the only people that are crying are the mediocre White boys that have been beaten out by people that historically have had to work so much harder,” she continued. “The only people that came and colonized this place are your ancestors, Trump,” she said later in the interview.

