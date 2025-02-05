Podcaster Joe Rogan Debunks Kamala Harris Aides’ Claims: ‘They Never Agreed To Do The Show’

Ultimate Fighting Championship color commentator, Joe Rogan during UFC 274 at Footprint Center on May 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:07 AM – Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Joe Rogan, the world’s most popular podcaster and UFC announcer, refuted claims made by former aides of failed Democrat nominee Kamala Harris, after they previously claimed that Rogan spurned an interview with Harris in favor of interviewing President Donald Trump.

The purported false claim was documented in a book titled “Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House,” and it included a segment where Harris insiders revealed their frustration with Rogan’s team.

Harris insiders recounted the experience of organizing a campaign stop in Houston, Texas, last October, which included a pricey appearance from Beyoncé. The insiders noted that the Texas stop was supposed to be organized in a way where it would be in close proximity to Austin, Texas — where Rogan’s podcast studio is based.

According to claims in the book, the frustration set in when Harris’ team allegedly found out that the day they were attempting to set up for the podcast appearance, Rogan had “blocked [it] out as a personal day,” only to end up interviewing Trump instead.

“This whole idea that we f***ed her over and we f***ed her over for Trump — incorrect, just not true,” Rogan asserted on Tuesday.

“One of the things they said that wasn’t true was that we lied about the day that Trump was coming on, and we just didn’t [say] that Trump was coming on. This is how it worked: Trump was really easy to book. Like, super easy. We offered one day. He said, ‘Yes.’ That was it. It was no, ‘What are we going to talk about? How long is it going to be? Is it going to be edited?’ … It was so easy. So he was already booked,” Rogan continued.

“[The Harris campaign] never committed to doing the show … They said that the reason why they did the Beyoncé event in Houston was so that they could be in Texas to do my show. They never agreed to do the show. None of that’s true. They also said that they sent someone down here to the studio to do a walk-through of the set. That’s not true. These people didn’t have a date. They never agreed to do the show,” he added.

Rogan continued, explaining that he “wanted to release both of [the interviews] on the same day. [That was] my goal. I even offered to do it late that [same] night. So the night that Trump came on, I’m like, ‘What if we do her when she’s done in [Houston], if she came here?’ But no one ever committed to doing it. This is really important, because they keep pretending that I lied.”

The host of “The Joe Rogan Experience” (JRE) added that Harris’ team suggested that Rogan travel to Washington, D.C., to take part in a podcast with Harris — with the stipulation being that “it was only like 45 minutes to an hour. And it was not on my set. And I said that, ‘Look, [Trump] did it here. We should probably do it here if it’s possible.’”

“[The Harris insiders are] saying we were difficult to deal with. Not True. We were super easy. But also it’s got to be the actual real show. It shouldn’t be some fake version where I’m sitting in a conference room. Oh, also, they wanted a stenographer in the room. They wanted staff in the room. Trump was just in here by himself. It [was] very controlled, and they were really concerned that [the podcast] wasn’t going to be edited. My manager asked, ‘Is she committed to doing this?’ The answer was ‘No, she hasn’t committed.’ Like they wouldn’t even say whether or not she had expressed willingness to do it…”

