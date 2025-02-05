Daniel Penny Lands New Job At Silicon Valley Capital Firm

Daniel Penny attends an exclusive interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro for FOX Nation on December 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:16 AM – Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Daniel Penny has landed a new job at a major capital firm in Silicon Valley, just two months after being acquitted in the death of Jordan Neely.

Penny has been hired by Andreesen Horowitz to work in Manhattan — taking on the role of a deal partner on the firm’s American Dynamism team.

The role’s duty is to assist the company in making decisions on investments in government and defense technology, according to the company’s website.

The company sent out an internal memo on Tuesday, praising Penny for his ongoing “courage” throughout his criminal trial.

“I believe, as I know many of you do, that Daniel acted with courage in a tough situation,” David Ulevitch, a partner at Andreessen Horowitz, wrote in the internal statement obtained by The Free Press. “He was acquitted of all charges. Beyond that, it has always been our policy to evaluate the entire person and not judge them for the worst moment in their entire life.”

The new employment for Penny comes after he was acquitted on December 9th by a Manhattan jury on charges of criminally negligent homicide — related to the death of homeless, drug-addicted Michael Jackson impersonator Jordan Neely, who was under the influence of synthetic marijuana and other drugs during the incident.

The Marine veteran was caught on camera putting Neely in a chokehold for several minutes after the homeless man was making threats to passengers on May 1, 2023, on an uptown F train in Manhattan.

Before the incident took place, Neely had 40 prior arrests and a history of mental illness. He also previously assaulted two elderly women, but was later released due to New York’s soft-on-crime system.

“He will learn the business of investing and he will work to support our portfolio,” Ulevitch wrote. “We believe in Daniel and are excited to have him as part of our team.”

Vice President JD Vance posted on X, saying that Penny’s new job was “Incredible news.”

Vance and then-President-elect Donald Trump also invited Penny to the annual Army-Navy college football game in December, just five days after his acquittal.

The firm’s American Dynamism group supports startups that address critical infrastructure, public safety, and national security concerns.

