Philippines Puts 42 Airports On High Alert Due To Series Of Bomb Threats

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

3:53 PM – Friday, October 6, 2023

42 commercial airports in the Philippines were placed on “high alert” after a series of security incidents, according to The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

In a statement made on October 4th but released to the media Friday, the CAAP referred to a screenshot of the emailed threat, which did not contain the word “bomb” but said “an airplane will explode” at Manila’s international airport and “please beware.”

“Cebu, Palawan, Bicol and Davao will also be hit”, the anonymous email said.

The CAAP informed the public that the information is currently under “validation” and that all airports are stepping up security.

On Friday, the aviation police chief said the anonymous bomb threat was “most likely a hoax.”

Prior to this incident, a Molotov cocktail exploded at the open parking area of NAIA Terminal 3.

Bicol International Airport was shut down for hours on October 2nd after a crumpled piece of paper with the word “BOMB??” was found onboard a Cebu Pacific flight.

In a statement on October 6th, Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), which operates Ninoy Aquino International Airport, assured there are measures in place to ensure the safety of passengers, flights, and facilities.

Manila International Airport Authority also put out a statement, saying that foot and mobile patrols are in place and K9 units are doing the rounds in NAIA’s terminals.

“There are no expected impacts on any scheduled flights, and we would like to assure the traveling public that protocols are in place to ensure everyone’s safety and security,” Bautista said.

