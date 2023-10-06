Man Who Hit Wife With Car And Stabbed Her In Front Of Their Children Sentenced To 25 Years

(Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:07 PM – Friday, October 6, 2023

A New York man who hit his wife with a car and stabbed her in front of their two children has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

On Friday, 37-year-old Stephen Giraldo was sentenced to 25 years behind bars for the attempted murder of his estranged wife, Sophia Giraldo.

Stephen was seen on surveillance footage driving up to his estranged spouse’s house in a white Ford Explorer at 5:20 a.m. two days after Christmas.

He was meant to send off their three children, aged six, nine, and eleven.

When their mother came outside, Stephen allegedly urged the children to “keep your seatbelt[s] on” and accelerated before slamming into their 41-year-old mother in December 2022.

Prosecutors stated that the car flipped over, and Stephen climbed over his toddler in the front passenger seat and stabbed his wife through a window.

The victim has not regained consciousness since the incident, which happened nine months ago, and was left with severe neurological damage, broken bones and a stab wound that punctured her liver.

Stephen was arrested on December 27th and pleaded guilty to attempted murder last month.

In court on Friday, he begged forgiveness and apologized to his unconscious wife.

“Please forgive me for this unspeakable, unfathomable, unimaginable hurt I have inflicted upon you,” he said. “You’ve always meant the world to me and the last thing I ever wanted to do was hurt you in any way, shape or form. I will always love you. You will always have a special place in my heart. I pray for your recovery.”

However, Stephen also told his wife he “forgave her ” for not respecting him or honoring him as a good father.

“Sophia, I forgive you for not respecting me as your pre-designational husband, I forgive you for not honoring me as a good and loving father,” Giraldo said. “I forgive you, I forgive you, I forgive you.”

Justice Michael Yavinsky of the Queens Supreme Court sentenced him to 25 years in jail with five years of post-release supervision and banned him from contacting Sophia and their children.

