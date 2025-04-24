Peter Brabeck-Letmathe: The New Interim Chairman At The World Economic Forum

(Background) Outgoing Nestle Chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe is seen in silhouette during the annual shareholders meeting of the Swiss food giant. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images) / (Center) Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, chairman of the food industry group Nestle gestures during his opening speech. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

4:15 PM – Thursday, April 24, 2025

Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, the former chairman and CEO of the Nestlé Group, the world’s largest food corporation, is now poised to take on arguably one of the most critical roles in the world of globalism—the new interim chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

As the WEF enters a pivotal new era following Klaus Schwab’s tenure, the spotlight is firmly on Brabeck-Letmathe, the Austrian man expected to shape its future trajectory.

However, the 80-year-old also has been a focal point of criticism throughout his lengthy career, particularly concerning his views on water consumption, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), and corporate ethics in general.

Brabeck-Letmathe’s most notable controversy stems from a 2005 documentary “We Feed the World,” where he argued that the notion of water being a public right for all humans was “extreme,” advocating instead for treating water as a capitalistic market commodity.

This perspective ignited backlash from activists and NGOs on both the left and right, who accused him and Nestlé of commodifying a basic human necessity, especially given Nestlé’s extensive bottled water operations in regions facing water scarcity.

“Water… the most important raw material we have today in the world. It’s a question of whether we should privatize the normal water supply for the population. And there are two different opinions on the matter. The one opinion, which I think is extreme, is represented by the NGOs, who bang on about declaring water a public right. That means that as a human being you should have a right to water. That’s an extreme solution,” he stated.

Soon after the documentary’s release, Brabeck-Letmathe attempted to backpedal his opinion following the ongoing backlash by insinuating that he misspoke—later declaring that he believes in ensuring access to water for drinking and sanitation as a human right. Nonetheless, his initial remarks have left a lasting impact on his public image.

Additionally, in a 2013 article, Brabeck-Letmathe was quoted as saying that corporations should own every drop of water on the planet — according to the organization Aarhus Clearinghouse for Environmental Democracy.

Brabeck-Letmathe has also defended genetically modified organisms (GMOs), claiming that there has never been “one illness” caused by the consumption of GMOs. He compared his stance on GMOs to Nestlé’s approach to water privatization, suggesting that both are “misunderstood” and unfairly criticized. These remarks have been met with skepticism from a slew of health advocates and researchers.

“The time of cheap food prices is over,” Brabeck-Letmathe previously declared — as reported by the BBC.

Brabeck-Letmathe’s previous leadership at Nestlé was associated with various controversies, including the company’s promotion of infant formula in developing countries. Nestlé was accused of promoting formula as superior to breast milk, misleading mothers into believing it was the healthier or more “modern” option, despite overwhelming evidence that breastfeeding is typically the best option for infant health — especially in areas with limited access to clean water and healthcare.

In terms of how he got to where he is today, Brabeck-Letmathe’s biography says that he rose through senior roles, becoming executive vice-president in 1992, overseeing global strategic business units, marketing, and communications. As CEO, he transformed Nestlé into the fastest-growing major food company during a period of stagnant global food prices by acquiring leading brands (e.g., Ralston Purina for pet food), divesting underperforming ones (e.g., Findus frozen foods), and cutting manufacturing costs.

Brabeck-Letmathe has also previously mentioned a notable encounter he had with Fidel Castro, who transformed Cuba into the first communist state in the Western Hemisphere, where the two purportedly discussed economic matters — including food and water security.

Brabeck stated that he found Castro to be extremely well-informed about global issues.

“One of the highlights… was the day Fidel Castro introduced him [Brabeck-Letmathe] to cigars. It was in September 1972, he recalls, at a trade fair in Santiago. The Cuban exhibitors needed refrigerators for their shrimp. Brabeck lent them some. When the fair opened, Castro came over with a box of smokes to say thank you. But the Cuban leader’s biggest gift, Brabeck says, was to warn Allende of the problems Cuba had encountered when it nationalized milk,” TIME Magazine reported in 2007.

Moreover, Brabeck-Letmathe has already been actively involved with the WEF for many years. He has been a member of the WEF’s Board of Trustees and served as Vice-Chairman of the Foundation Board. In these roles, he “contributed to the Forum’s mission of fostering public-private cooperation to address global challenges.”

Some of these “challenges,” include:

Misinformation and Disinformation

Climate Change and Environmental Degradation

Inequality and Involuntary Migration

Erosion of Human Rights and Civic Freedom

Groups/individuals against Digital ID & CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency)

Additionally, the WEF has published articles and opinion pieces “exploring the potential” of eating insects as a “sustainable protein source” in order to address challenges like “climate change, food insecurity, and resource scarcity.” For example, a 2022 WEF article was titled “5 reasons why eating insects can reduce climate change.”

Another criticism of the group revolves around how the forum’s leaders have discussed their growing interest in the concept of transitioning into an “Intelligent Age,” and transhumanism in general, characterized by a fusion of “physical, digital, and biological identities.”

They have suggested that people should envision a future where technologies such as AI, robotics, and genetic engineering become integral to daily life — potentially leading to new forms of human existence. ​

This has prompted individuals worldwide to scrutinize their motives and speculate about the broader agenda behind their initiatives.

This week, on Wednesday, a whistleblower letter accused the previous chairman, Schwab, 87, and his wife, Hilde, of financial and ethical wrongdoing — which was highlighted in a Wall Street Journal report. According to the outlet, the accusations, which included the Schwab family “mixing their personal affairs with Forum resources,” were submitted in an anonymous letter to the board last week.

In a statement confirming the report, the WEF state that its board of trustees “unanimously supported the Audit and Risk Committee’s decision to initiate an independent investigation following a whistleblower letter containing allegations against former Chairman Klaus Schwab”.

The letter, purportedly sent by anonymous current and former WEF staff, “included allegations that Klaus Schwab asked junior employees to withdraw thousands of dollars from ATMs on his behalf and used Forum funds to pay for private, in-room massages at hotels,” the outlet reported.

The accusations surfaced two days after the WEF declared that Brabeck-Letmathe would serve as interim chairman and that Schwab had retired as chairman “with immediate effect.”

In order to select a permanent replacement for Schwab, a search committee has now been established.

