Robert Crimo III Sentenced To Life In Prison Without Possibility Of Parole, Following 2022 Highland Park Shooting

4:42 PM – Thursday, April 24, 2025

Robert Crimo has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in connection to the 2022 Highland Park shooting in Illinois, which left seven dead and dozens of other people injured.

On Thursday, Crimo, 24, was given seven consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole, with a judge describing him as “irreparably corrupt and beyond any rehabilitation.”

He pleaded guilty last month.

“This court has absolutely no words that could adequately describe and capture the horror and pain that was inflicted on July 4th,” Lake County Judge Victoria Rossetti said as she announced the sentencing.

According to the Associated Press, Rossetti described Crimo as having “a complete disregard for human life” as someone who “is irretrievably depraved, permanently incorrigible, irreparably corrupt and beyond any rehabilitation.”

The shooter refused to attend his sentencing hearing on Wednesday or Thursday, despite Rossetti’s previous warnings that the case would proceed without him.

Crimo, 24, killed seven people and injuring dozens more, when he opened fire on Fourth of July parade-goers near Chicago in 2022.

According to authorities, Crimo was on a rooftop when he fired off dozens of rounds into a parade crowd.

Robert Crimo II, Crimo’s father, was also charged for giving his son access to the firearm. He pleaded guilty in 2023 to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct for sponsoring his son’s gun license application in 2019 — despite the then-teen threatening to “kill everyone.”

