Pete Buttigieg Says Abortion Should Be Legal Because Then ‘Men Are More Free’

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:01 PM – Wednesday, July 31, 2024

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s recent statement, where he said that “men are more free” in a nation where women can access abortion operations and abortion medication, completely “undermines the value of women,” according to a pro-life organization.

Even left-wing and feminist commentators chimed in on social media platforms to condemn the transportation secretary’s “sexist, male-focused” comments that “put women second.”

Buttigieg previously made history as the first openly gay Cabinet member to receive a Senate confirmation.

“I’m so glad she has made freedom the theme of her campaign, because I think in so many ways that’s at stake,” Buttiegieg said about Vice President Kamala Harris during a ‘White Dudes for Harris’ campaign event on Monday. “…But, of course, men are also more free in a country where we have a president who stands up for things like access to abortion care.”

“Men are more free when the leader of the free world, the leader of this country, supports access to birth control and to IVF,” he added.

However, Buttigieg seems to have forgotten that his political party, and especially Democrat women, have been demanding for decades that men stop making the topic of abortion about them when they have no ability to give birth or become pregnant.

Meanwhile, Andrea Trudden, vice president of marketing and communications at Heartbeat International, a pro-life network of pregnancy resource centers, called his remarks “deeply troubling.”

“This perspective not only undermines the value of women and their inherent dignity but also perpetuates a culture that evades responsibility and fails to support women in their time of need,” Trudden told reporters. “This is a stark reminder of the cultural shift that needs to happen—one where men are called to embrace their roles as responsible adults who support women and children.”

Though he is not at the top of the list of suspected contenders, Buttigieg has been mentioned as a possible running partner for Harris’s campaign.

