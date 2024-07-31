Delta and United Airlines Announce Cancellation Of Flights To Israel, Citing ‘Security Concerns’

A pilot walks by United Airlines planes (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:30 PM – Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Delta and United Airlines begin canceling flights to Israel amid escalations of violence in the region.

The announcement from the airliners follows the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh by an Israeli airstrike. Iran has vowed to avenge the killing of their ally.

“We consider his revenge as our duty,” said Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The conflict has seen both sides trading rocket strikes as just days before the killing of the Hamas leader, Israel struck the Lebanese capital of Beirut, targeting the Hezbollah commander who ordered a rocket strike that killed 12 Israeli children.

United released a statement detailing their plans to begin canceling flights to Israel.

“Beginning with this evening’s flight from Newark Liberty to Tel Aviv, we are suspending for security reasons our daily Tel Aviv service as we evaluate our next steps,” a United spokesperson stated. “We continue to closely monitor the situation and will make decisions on resuming service with a focus on the safety of our customers and crews.”

Delta will be canceling it’s flights to Israel until August 2nd, while United will be canceling it’s flights until the 6th of August.

It has been estimated that tens of thousands of Israelis are stranded in the U.S. due to the flight cancellations.

The State Department website warns Americans to reconsider travel to Israel due to “terrorism and civil unrest.”

“Terrorist groups, lone-actor terrorists and other violent extremists continue plotting possible attacks in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza. Terrorists and violent extremists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities. Violence can occur in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza without warning,” the State Department posted on their website.

