Peru: Police Officer Disguised In Capybara Costume Makes Arrest In Drug Probe 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:34 PM – Saturday, February 15, 2025

A Peruvian policeman dressed as a capybara to make an arrest in a drug probe.

On Thursday, a day before Valentine’s Day, an officer disguised himself as a stuffed capybara and appeared on a street, accompanied by two police women with “gifts.”

In Peru, it is usual for people to dress up as teddy bears and other characters to distribute presents on certain holidays.

According to local officials, the character lured the suspect out of his home, where he was quickly arrested.

Chief of the Peruvian Police’s “Green Squadron” branch Col. Pedro Rojas, who carried out the operation, claimed authorities later inspected the property and discovered a “large quantity” of cocaine and marijuana.

“On this occasion, Valentine’s Day, lover’s day, we sought to camouflage ourselves with the character of the capybara,” he said.

This was not the first time cops from the squadron disguised themselves to apprehend suspected drug dealers.

They have previously donned Spiderman, Captain America, Thor and Black Widow costumes to carry out drug raids. In December of 2024, two suspects were arrested for dealing cocaine and marijuana out of a home in Lima by an undercover police officer dressed as Santa Claus.

