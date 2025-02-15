Austria: Teen Killed, Four Injured In Stabbing Attack; Syrian National Detained

Candles are lit near a police barrier after a knife attack near the main square in the city centre of Villach, southern Austria on February 15, 2025. (Photo by GERD EGGENBERGER/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:10 PM – Saturday, February 15, 2025

A 14-year-old has died and four others were injured during a stabbing attack in Austria.

On Saturday, a 23-year-old man was detained after he allegedly stabbed five passerby in Villach, killing one of them.

Authorities stated the man is a Syrian national with legal residence in Austria.

Police Spokesperson Rainer Dionisio said no motive was immediately revealed and that authorities were looking into the attacker’s personal past.

“We have to wait until we get secure information,” he said.

He also stated that a 42-year-old man who works for a food delivery company witnessed the incident from his car and drove toward the suspect and helped to prevent things from getting worse.

Police said it was unclear whether the individual acted alone, so they are continuing to look for potential more suspects.

